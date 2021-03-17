Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires Shares of 125,048 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

