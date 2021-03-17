PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 3.8%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 421,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,690,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

