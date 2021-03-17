PRW Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 202,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

