Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 31,814 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

