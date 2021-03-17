Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 73,593 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8,222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 73,593 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

