Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUSV. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,748,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

