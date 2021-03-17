Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $1.84 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,037,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 965.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58,949 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

