Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 248.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.