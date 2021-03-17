Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2,517.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.02. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

