Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 71 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $671.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.