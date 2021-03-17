ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,031,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.