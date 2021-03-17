ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Heartland Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Heartland Express by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.