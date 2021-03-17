ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cabot by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 74,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

