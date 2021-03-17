ProShare Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 124.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

