ProShare Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

AKRO stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

