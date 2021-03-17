ProShare Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 490,616 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

