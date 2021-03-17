ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after acquiring an additional 373,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

