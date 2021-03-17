ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 14.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of AVRO opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

