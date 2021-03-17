Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Prologis has increased its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.