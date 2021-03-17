Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Prologis has increased its dividend by 31.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
