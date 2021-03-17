Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,200. Insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

