Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.
