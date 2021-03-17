President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,392,994 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

