Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $432.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

