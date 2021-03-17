Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.74

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.74 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 32.24 ($0.42). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 30.61 ($0.40), with a volume of 12,247,874 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

