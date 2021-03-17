Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.90

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 17794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

