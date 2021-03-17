Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $41.45

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $37.64. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

