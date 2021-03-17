Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $41.45

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $37.64. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.
Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.