PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH opened at $146.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

