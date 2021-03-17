PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PQ Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PQ Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

