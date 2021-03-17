PPL (NYSE:PPL) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

PPL opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

