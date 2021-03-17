Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. "

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,473,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

