Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. 550,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,524. Popular has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

