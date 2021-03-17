Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

