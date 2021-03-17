PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 11th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 56,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,706. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

