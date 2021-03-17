Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUCOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

