Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack Sells 8,048 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

Polaris stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

