PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the February 11th total of 95,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.