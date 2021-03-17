Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 506.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

