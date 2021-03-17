Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $8,316,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,349,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,107.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 407,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBI. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

