Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

COOP opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

