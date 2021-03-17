Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

