Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

HARP stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $653.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.