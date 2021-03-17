Piper Sandler Comments on Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNCE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

JNCE opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

