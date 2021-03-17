Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 208.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

