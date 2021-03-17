Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of PIAIF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,507. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
