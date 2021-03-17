Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of PIAIF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,507. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

