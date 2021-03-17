Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.89. 10,859,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

