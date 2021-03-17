PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 11th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

