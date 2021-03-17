Pillar Price Up 24% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 24% against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $149,153.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00048903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00650451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025754 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

