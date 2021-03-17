Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.30. Approximately 989,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,320,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

