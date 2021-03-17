PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 101672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

Specifically, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks acquired 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,200 shares of company stock valued at $271,391.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

