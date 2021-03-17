Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Sells £28,299.25 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £28,299.25 ($36,973.15).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 711.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 759 ($9.92).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.