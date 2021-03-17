Philip Morris International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 80.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

PM opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

